Roanoke County officials, school leaders discuss how to use CARES Act funds

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County school leaders are trying to figure out how to work with the county to best use CARES Act funds.

The discussion came up during a school board work session Wednesday to talk about childcare needs.

CARES Act money is what the federal government has given localities to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The requirements for using the money are different for the county than they are for the school district, so the two sides are trying to figure out how the money can be used to free up about $300,000 for the school district for child care needs locally.