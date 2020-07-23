Roanoke will proceed with Lee monument removal despite damage

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke has released a statement after the Robert E. Lee memorial was found toppled over Thursday morning.

An officer was reportedly driving near Lee Plaza in downtown just before midnight on Wednesday when he noticed the monument lying on its side and broken in two pieces.

Police say that evidence suggests that the monument was intentionally damaged.

“It is an unfortunate incident, but this will not deter us from going through the legal process to remove the monument,” said Mayor Sherman Lea. “We have a public hearing scheduled for the second Council meeting in August to allow citizens to give their input on this matter, and we will proceed based upon the outcome of the public hearing.”

According to city manager Bob Cowell, crews have moved the damaged monument to storage until after a decision is made at the city council meeting in August.

No arrests have been made and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.