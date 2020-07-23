Robert E. Lee Memorial in downtown Roanoke knocked over

ROANOKE, Va. – The Robert E. Lee Memorial in downtown Roanoke has been knocked over.

This comes after the Roanoke City Council started the process to possibly remove the monument from Lee Plaza across from city hall by setting up a public hearing on Aug. 17.

In 2017, the monument was spraypainted with the words “Rest in Power Heather Heyer.”

The Robert E. Lee monument has been in Lee Plaza for just shy of 60 years.

The obelisk was dedicated on Oct. 5, 1960, by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A 10 News crew discovered the knocked over monument Thursday morning after a tip from a viewer. We have reached out to Roanoke City Police for more information and are awaiting a response.