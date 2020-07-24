One motorcycle club member wanted, one arrested after Campbell County attack, deputies say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding a motorcycle club member they said attacked someone.

On July 12, a man called 911 after he said he was attacked by some motorcyclists near the Airport Plaza Shopping Center on Wards Road.

He told authorities that what started out as an argument eventually escalated into an assault, as well as property damage.

During the course of the investigation, authorities identified two suspects, Robert Earl Stanley and Thomas Bernard Slayton.

Both men are members of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club and from Lynchburg, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Each faces charges of malicious wounding, malicious wounding by a mob and felony property damage.

On Thursday, members of the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Lynchburg police and the FBI, executed and served search and arrest warrants on Slayton at his home on Link Road without incident.

At this time, authorities are still searching for Stanley.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.