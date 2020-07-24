Roanoke food pantry looking for volunteers amid coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va – A food bank in Southeast Roanoke is working around the clock to fight food insecurity as unemployment numbers continue to rise.

For the last 27 years, the Christian Soldier’s Food Pantry has depended on funding from churches in the area, but since congregations are not meeting as much in traditional ways, donations have been cut in half.

Last year, the food bank fed more than 30,000 people in the Roanoke area.

Restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus have caused the food bank to lose volunteers who have potentially compromised immune systems.

Volunteers pack food five days a week for people in Roanoke who need it. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“Right now, we’re really hoping that people will open their hearts, and help us keep going up here, we struggle to pay the electric bill sometimes but we get it done,” Manager of the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry Rayma Mills said.

The pantry is looking for at least five more volunteers during the week.