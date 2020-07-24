Two people displaced after Roanoke County townhouse fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a fire at a townhouse in Roanoke County on Thursday.

At around 8:15 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 7700 block of Williamson Road to find smoke coming from the front of a two-story townhouse.

No one was hurt and the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Two people were displaced because of the fire and were being helped by their property management company.

The adjoining units to the one on fire weren’t damaged. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the specific cause and estimating the amount in damages.