What’s News Today: Outdoor concerts, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salem Civic Center hosts a "Lot Rock" drive-in concert tonight. Crobar Cane, featuring Adam Rutledge with Orange Culture and Barren Minds will perform. Tickets are $40 per carload. Cars will be spaced in every other parking spot, with 200 cars admitted. Last month's concert sold out.

Flashback Fridays returns to Dr. Pepper Park. Eagles Tribute band, Eaglemania, will perform tonight. Tickets are $25. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The Salem Economic Development Authority will meet in closed session today. It will review CARES Act grant assistance applications. This is the second day of meetings for the committee.

Emergency road repairs in Covington could impact your commute today. Heavy rain in June caused Ashland Avenue to become unstable. People living there will still be able to access their homes. Work to fix the road will take about two months.