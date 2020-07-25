Elderberry’s closing Roanoke County location for cleaning after employee tests positive for virus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County smoothie staple is shutting its doors for a few days to deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Elderberry’s announced Friday that the employee left work and notified management as soon as they did not feel well after returning from a vacation. It’s not clear when the employee’s last day in the restaurant was.

The Electric Road location will close for a deep cleaning and reopen on Tuesday. From Tuesday until Saturday, Aug. 1, Elderberry’s will have limited hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They plan to resume their normal hours starting on August 4.

The limited hours and staffing will allow employees who should quarantine to do so, according to the restaurant.

Elderberry’s said this will not affect the new location in Salem.