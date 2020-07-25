76ºF

Two people shot at Lincoln Terrace in Roanoke

Both shooting victims in stable condition, police said

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va – Roanoke police said two people were shot at Lincoln Terrace on Friday night.

Both people are in stable condition at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

