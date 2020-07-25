Two people shot at Lincoln Terrace in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Roanoke police said two people were shot at Lincoln Terrace on Friday night.
Both people are in stable condition at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
