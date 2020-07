Del. Sam Rasoul has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his Facebook page.

The lawmaker, who represents the state’s 11th district, says he and his family are recovering.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. My family and I are recovering and completing our isolation period. Please stay safe and take care of each other 😷✌🏽. Posted by Delegate Sam Rasoul on Monday, July 27, 2020

Stay with 10 News as we learn more about this breaking news.