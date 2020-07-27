Plan to re-imagine Hollins ready for final approval

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Hollins is re-imagining what it could look like over the next 20 years.

Roanoke County leaders are presenting their plan to the public for the last time on Tuesday, before it gets approved

The idea is to make Hollins a safer, more walking and biking-friendly area with lots of shops and restaurants and places to live.

County leaders have spent the last two years getting public input and creating this plan, which they hope will attract more businesses and residents to move to the region.

“We really see it as an important place to start thinking about future growth in the county to protect some of our other more rural areas,” said Bailey Howard-DuBois, the county’s principal planner.

The board of supervisors are holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They will then vote whether or not to adopt the plan for Hollins into the county’s comprehensive plan.