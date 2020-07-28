19-year-old dies, 3 hospitalized after car crashes into horse-drawn carriage in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Charges are pending after a deadly crash involving a carriage and a car on Sunday night in Pittsylvania County.

Police responded to East Gretna Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. after a 2016 Kia Sol rear-ended a horse-drawn carriage near Hermosa Road, according to Virginia State Police.

One of the two passengers in the carriage, Joseph Swarey, 19, of Gretna, died at the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Moses Swarey, and other passenger, 18-year-old Susie Swarey, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia, Ronald King, 68, of Gretna, was also taken to a hospital for treatement.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.