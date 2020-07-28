84ºF

Police asking for help finding two teens who ran away from group home

Two 17 year olds ran away together on Sunday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Daniel Henry Thompson II and Jeffrey Alexander Bartlett (Wytheville Police Department)

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department is asking for help finding two missing 17-year-old boys.

Daniel Henry Thompson II and Jeffrey Alexander Bartlett ran away together from the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Wytheville on Sunday after 9 p.m., according to police.

Daniel Henry Thompson II and Jeffrey Alexander Bartlett (Wytheville Police Department)

Police are not sure where they are going.

Anyone with immediate information on either boy is asked to call 911.

Anyone with tips about where they may be is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 273-223-3300.

