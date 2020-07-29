Local wood mill helping others create their own business

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – A local business is trying to help others make money for themselves.

Occam’s Mill opened in the Clifton Forge School of the Arts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mill’s owner, Mac Beard, has created a maker’s space where people can use the mill’s wood carving technology to create products that they can sell.

He said working with others on creative projects has taught him new things.

“It’s very apparent that there’s no teaching without learning, these guys teach me something every day,” said Beard.

A portion of the rental fee will help support the Clifton Forge School of the Arts.