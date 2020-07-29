Police investigate after shooting on corner of Plantation and Hershberger

Roanoke County, Va – Roanoke County Police say two people are hurt after a shooting Tuesday night near the 7-Eleven along Plantation Road and Hershberger Road in Roanoke County.

Officials tell 10 News one victim is facing life threatening injuries and the other is a juvenile. They have been taken to the hospital.

The call was put in to first responders around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday

10 News has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.