76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Police investigate after shooting on corner of Plantation and Hershberger

Tags: Police investigating, shooting, roanoke shooting, crime
7/28 Roanoke County
7/28 Roanoke County

Roanoke County, Va – Roanoke County Police say two people are hurt after a shooting Tuesday night near the 7-Eleven along Plantation Road and Hershberger Road in Roanoke County.

Officials tell 10 News one victim is facing life threatening injuries and the other is a juvenile. They have been taken to the hospital.

The call was put in to first responders around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday

10 News has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.