Crews rescue 125-pound dog from McAfee Knob Trail after owner calls for help

A dog and his owner are safe after a scare on McAfee Knob Trail on Thursday.

7-year-old Nikko’s owner called 911 and said Nikko had given out and couldn’t continue hiking, even though the pair had plenty of water, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

The department said that crews responded to the trail at about 12:20 p.m. to rescue Nikko, who had been hiking in 90 degree heat for several hours when his owner called for help.

Crews used an all-terrain vehicle on the fire road to reach Nikko and his owner. They eventually had to hike to the top of the trail where they put the 125-pound dog in a Stokes basket which was fastened onto a wheel, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Nikko and his owner were safely off the trail at about 2 p.m., according to the department.

Nikko was evaluated by a vet on Thursday and is doing well other than a few cuts on his feet.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said Nikko is an Akita who loves to hike, and this has never happened before with him.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue bought the piece of equipment used to save Nikko with money from a partnership with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. The department said the equipment reduces the number of people it takes to complete that type of rescue.