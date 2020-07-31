Police report details what led to arrest of Radford University student who then died in jail

RADFORD, Va. – Prior to his arrest, an 18-year-old Radford University student was found drunk in another student’s dorm room, according to Radford University police.

10 News acquired the police report that breaks down what happened prior to Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez being arrested and taken to jail, where he later died.

On Sept. 11, 2019, at about 10:35 p.m., three officers responded to Muse Hall, a 13-story residential building on campus, for a reported intoxicated individual.

They arrived and spoke with the RA on duty who, according to the police report, told them that someone had staggered into the building with bloodshot eyes.

The RA then guided police to the fifth floor, where the individual, Lobo-Perez, was found in one of the dorms with the door open and a Four Loko next to him.

Those living in the dorm across the hall said that that Lobo-Perez didn’t live in that room.

While police waited for the fifth-floor RA to arrive, an officer noted that Lobo-Perez was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, according to the report.

When the fifth-floor RA arrived, he identified the individual in question as Lobo-Perez.

Lobo-Perez then admitted that he had multiple drinks and the room he was in was not his room, but a friend’s.

When one of the men who lived in the room arrived, he said that Lobo-Perez would sometimes come by; however, he was not supposed to be in the room at this time and he did not know Lobo-Perez had brought alcohol into the room.

Police then arrested Lobo-Perez and charged him with underage possession of alcohol and appearing intoxicated in public.

When police searched his person, they said they found a small quantity of green plant-like material from his pocket.

He was then taken to the magistrate at the New River Valley Regional Jail and transferred into the jail’s custody.

Late last year, Virginia State Police released a timeline of the events after this point, leading up to his death sometime the next morning.

Earlier this year, state police announced that no charges would be filed in connection with Lobo-Perez’s death and that the case is now officially closed.