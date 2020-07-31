Southwest Virginia Ballet looks for Nutcracker options, unveils new logo

ROANOKE, Va. – As the hottest July on record closes out, it’s hard to think about the holiday season, but the Southwest Virginia Ballet is already looking to its biggest performance.

During the pandemic, the music has not stopped.

In fact, dancers have had the chance to learn from professionals from around the world through online masterclasses.

While ballet leaders have had to get creative when it comes to teaching students, they're also trying to get creative entertaining the public while keeping everyone safe.

“We are literally in the thick of that now, trying to come up with the best decision, so that we can still bring the joy of the Nutcracker to the people of Southwest Virginia,” said Carol Jessee, Executive Director of Southwest Virginia Ballet.

On top of preparing for the holidays, the ballet company has also just unveiled a new website and logo.