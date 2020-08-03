Man arrested, charged with murder months after two bodies found in Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man is now in jail, charged with killing two people earlier this year, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.

Police said that Ray knew both victims.

On March 1, just after 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Queen Anne Drive SE for a well-being check and arrived to find the bodies of Barnicoat and Surface.

Both were found with what police deemed significant injuries, according to a search warrant.

While investigating the deaths, police identified Ray as a person of interest.

On Friday, they spoke with him and took him into custody.

Earlier Monday, a Roanoke City Grand Jury indicted Ray on the two counts.

While an arrest has been made, police said the investigation continues.