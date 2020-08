PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man last seen Wednesday.

Deputies say Zachary Pruitt was last seen on July 29 at Frank’s Restaurant near Chatham.

According to the sheriff’s office, he might be driving a car with a Virginia “Don’t Tread on Me” license plate.

Anyone with information on Pruitt’s location or anyone who has talked with him recently is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931.