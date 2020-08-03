Rescue Mission’s Back 2 School Blast to happen, with some changes

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether your kids are in the classroom or at home, they’ll still need school supplies. That’s why the Rescue Mission decided that its annual Back 2 School Blast still had to happen, but there are a few changes.

In the past, families would register, then pick up a new backpack filled with school supplies for their student.

Instead, the Rescue Mission is asking the community to drop off school supplies donations at specific locations by Aug. 10.

The organization will then take the supplies to schools across the Roanoke Valley to be dispersed to students.

Volunteer manager Stacy Boris says with many families dealing with financial instability, plus schools trying to juggle so many other things right now, this cause shouldn’t be forgotten.

“Just because we’re not having the event and just because the school year is looking differently, students are still going to need supplies. They’re still going to need to be prepared for that and we want to be in the background taking care of that need to be a relief for the families and for the teachers as well,” said Boris.

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is collecting school supply donations to give to students K-12. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The Back 2 School Blast typically serves 1,000 kids, K-12.

If you want to donate supplies there are drop-off locations across the Roanoke Valley and Boris said they are looking for more.

“We are asking for businesses and churches and organizations to do a collection for us and that way we can come together as a community, pull together and be able to provide for these families in need of getting the students back on track.”

Drop-off sites include The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville and Parkway Church on the Mountain in Roanoke.

To become a donation drop-off site contact Rescue Mission. For more information, click here.