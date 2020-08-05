What’s News Today: COVID updates, water service interruptions

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke and the health department will hold a COVID-19 information session, aimed at getting information to the Hispanic and African-American communities. Dr. Molly O'Dell from the Virginia Health Department will talk about the virus, with the goal of understanding the needs of the LatinX and African American communities, caused by the pandemic.

Water services could be interrupted in parts of Lynchburg today. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., people living on parts of Pawnee Street and Navajo Street could see interruptions as the city replaces water valves. If your water is discolored or if you have air in the line, run the water for three to five minutes until it clears.

Wytheville Community College will host the first of two in-person advising and registration days. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will get the help they need in enrolling for fall classes. Everyone taking part will need to wear a face covering.

The Giles County School Board will meet today. The New River Valley Health Department will be there to answer questions about COVID-19 and its impact on reopening schools.

The Lynchburg Police Department holds another listening session to understand community concerns about policing following demands for change. Today’s session begins at 6 p.m. at Miller Park on Grove Street.

The Danville Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit will hand out COVID readiness kits today. You can pick one up at True Holiness Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.