Army Reserve member from Roanoke becomes fourth military coronavirus death

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man and member of the Army Reserve is the fourth military death related to COVID-19, according to Stars and Stripes.

Spc. Curtis Fort died on July 30 from complications related to COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Army Reserve.

Fort was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-319th Cadet Summer Training Battalion in Salem. He was a radio and communications security repairer.

Fort was decorated with the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to the Army Reserve.

You can view Fort’s obituary here. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs.