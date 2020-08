HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – An 11-year-old Halifax County boy is missing.

He is 4 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

It’s believed he could be wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt and a white bandana.

Authorities did not provide his name, only the picture above.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3339 or the Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500.

Person County authorities are helping with the search.