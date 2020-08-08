Lynchburg veterans remember comrades for National Purple Heart Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Friday was National Purple Heart Day and Lynchburg veterans took time to remember their own.

The local veterans group laid a wreath on Friday afternoon to honor the 286 Lynchburg soldiers who fought and died in wars like WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

Purple Heart recipients also gathered around Monument Terrace to celebrate National Purple Heart Day and take a picture.

“...We’re trying to show our support for even those that are coming back today that are wounded, or even those that gave their time for service to our country,” said Lynchburg veteran Gary Witt.

The group said that on Friday night, the Bank of the James and Liberty University’s Freedom Tour will be lit purple for Purple Heart veterans.