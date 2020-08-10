80ºF

Passengers evacuated after smoke found in plane cockpit at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

No injuries reported

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Passengers on a flight heading to Philadelphia from Roanoke were evacuated due to smoke in the cockpit, according to a Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport spokesperson.

Smoke was found in the cockpit of American Airlines flight 4873 as it was preparing to take off, and the passengers were evacuated, according to Bradley Boettcher, director of marketing and air service development.

Boettcher says the incident closed a runway, but it has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported, and Boettcher says that they are in the process of rebooking everyone’s flights.

