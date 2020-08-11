Lynchburg Salvation Army running low on money to help families impacted by pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is running low on funds to help families pay their bills and rent.

The organization said a lot more people have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and need help.

The group said they have not been able to hold some of their major fundraising events because of gathering restrictions, which is why organizers have launched a challenge called “Help 5,000 Lynchburg” to replace those efforts.

Inspired by the story of how God fed 5,000 with five loaves of bread and two fish, The Salvation Army is encouraging the community to help them raise $25,000 in lost revenue due to event cancellations from COVID-19, according to the Salvation Army’s website.

“With the increase of families coming for assistance, it’s hard to provide services for everybody. We’re really in desperate need of some assistance,” Caleb Prieto, a major with Lynchburg Salvation Army, said.

The challenge is only for two weeks. To give to the Lynchburg Salvation Army, click here.