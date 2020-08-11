What’s News Today: School renovation update, reopening school plans

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will discuss supporting school resource officers. The board could pass a resolution asking the Governor and General Assembly to support the program that helps pay for them. It could also sign off on applying for grant money to pay for broadband expansion.

Lynchburg City Council could announce the name of its new city manager. Earlier this year, Bonnie Svrcek announced she would retire; however, because of COVID-19, her retirement was pushed back from June 30 to Aug. 30.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Part of the 700-block of Commerce Street will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and noon as crews replace a damaged pole.

The Salem School Board will get an update on construction at Salem High School. City council approved $35 million for the project. The improvements include security upgrades, roof repairs and classroom updates. The board will also get an update on changes to school bus routes to improve efficiency.

Botetourt County is holding a Community Education Session today. A public health specialist will talk about “The Quest for a Vaccine.” The discussion begins tonight at 7 p.m. online. We have a link to join on wsls dot com.

Today is 811 Day. Virginia 811 is reminding you to call the hotline before you start any projects that require you to dig. Within 48 hours, crews will come out and mark where underground utility lines are. The General Assembly has passed a law, designating Aug. 11 as an important annual date.

The Roanoke City School Board will consider changing its plan for reopening schools. Administrators said bringing students back to the classroom is not possible right now because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. They are proposing all students start online for the first nine weeks, except for students with disabilities and English learners. After nine weeks, Pre-K through 5th grade will be in-person two days per week. After nine more weeks, all students would attend in person four days a week. For the final nine weeks of school, all students would attend five days a week.