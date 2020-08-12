Dunkin’ starting fall early, PSL returns next week

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time to break out your oversized-sweatshirts and leggings because Pumpkin Spice Latte season is just around the corner!
Dunkin’ is bringing back its fall line up with all the classics and some new autumn treats starting Aug. 19.
Here’s what will be arriving in stores nationwide next week:
- Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Chai Latte
- Apple Cider donuts and munchkins
- Pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins
- Maple Sugar Bacon breakfast sandwich which comes with white cheddar cheese and is served on a croissant
Along with those signature items, Dunkin’ is adding new snacks:
- Stuffed Bagel Minis (available in plain and everything topping) filled with plain cream cheese
- Steak and cheese, ham and cheese or bacon and cheese rollups
- Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon
For those of you making coffee at home, both Dunkin’ Pumpkin K-Cups and Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice K-Cups will be available at Dunkin’ restaurants and grocery stores for a limited time.