Dunkin’ starting fall early, PSL returns next week

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time to break out your oversized-sweatshirts and leggings because Pumpkin Spice Latte season is just around the corner!

Dunkin’ is bringing back its fall line up with all the classics and some new autumn treats starting Aug. 19.

Here’s what will be arriving in stores nationwide next week:

Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte

Chai Latte

Apple Cider donuts and munchkins

Pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins

Maple Sugar Bacon breakfast sandwich which comes with white cheddar cheese and is served on a croissant

Along with those signature items, Dunkin’ is adding new snacks:

Stuffed Bagel Minis (available in plain and everything topping) filled with plain cream cheese

Steak and cheese, ham and cheese or bacon and cheese rollups

Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon

Snackin' Selection items (Dunkin) (Dunkin)

For those of you making coffee at home, both Dunkin’ Pumpkin K-Cups and Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice K-Cups will be available at Dunkin’ restaurants and grocery stores for a limited time.