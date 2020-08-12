83ºF

Kroger recalling 17 different cheese dips

Dips were sold as late as Aug. 6

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – Head to your fridge and make sure none of these dips are inside of it.

Kroger is recalling the dips because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. This recall is in connection with Kroger’s recent onion recall.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. A day later, those onions were removed from stores.

Later, Kroger determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient

Below is the full list of dips, which are in plastic containers, that are part of the recall:

ProductUPC
Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda Dip207083-00000
Murray’s Jalapeno Jarlsberg Dip207181-00000
Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip207182-00000
Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip207185-00000
Jarlsberg Dip207201-00000
Jarlsberg Cheese Spread216407-20000
Pimento Cheese Dip226481-60000
Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno Dip236293-70000
Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip236294-70000
Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip236295-70000
Deli Jarlsberg Dip237462-40000
Jarlesberg Dip247199-00000
Deli Jarlesburg Cheese Dip286292-70000
Deli Applewood Cheddar Dip28462-20000
Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese Spread295095-50000
Deli Southwest Cheese Spread295408-50000
Deli Ranch Cheese Spread295409-50000

All dips were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6.

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and Kroger issued this recall.

Customers who have purchased the above dips should not eat them, but rather, should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Any other questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at 1-800-576-4377, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

