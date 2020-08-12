Kroger recalling 17 different cheese dips

ROANOKE, Va. – Head to your fridge and make sure none of these dips are inside of it.
Kroger is recalling the dips because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. This recall is in connection with Kroger’s recent onion recall.
On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. A day later, those onions were removed from stores.
Later, Kroger determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient
Below is the full list of dips, which are in plastic containers, that are part of the recall:
|Product
|UPC
|Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda Dip
|207083-00000
|Murray’s Jalapeno Jarlsberg Dip
|207181-00000
|Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip
|207182-00000
|Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip
|207185-00000
|Jarlsberg Dip
|207201-00000
|Jarlsberg Cheese Spread
|216407-20000
|Pimento Cheese Dip
|226481-60000
|Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno Dip
|236293-70000
|Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip
|236294-70000
|Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip
|236295-70000
|Deli Jarlsberg Dip
|237462-40000
|Jarlesberg Dip
|247199-00000
|Deli Jarlesburg Cheese Dip
|286292-70000
|Deli Applewood Cheddar Dip
|28462-20000
|Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese Spread
|295095-50000
|Deli Southwest Cheese Spread
|295408-50000
|Deli Ranch Cheese Spread
|295409-50000
All dips were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6.
Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and Kroger issued this recall.
Customers who have purchased the above dips should not eat them, but rather, should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Any other questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at 1-800-576-4377, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.