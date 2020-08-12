Kroger recalling 17 different cheese dips

ROANOKE, Va. – Head to your fridge and make sure none of these dips are inside of it.

Kroger is recalling the dips because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. This recall is in connection with Kroger’s recent onion recall.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. A day later, those onions were removed from stores.

Later, Kroger determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient

Below is the full list of dips, which are in plastic containers, that are part of the recall:

Product UPC Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda Dip 207083-00000 Murray’s Jalapeno Jarlsberg Dip 207181-00000 Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip 207182-00000 Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip 207185-00000 Jarlsberg Dip 207201-00000 Jarlsberg Cheese Spread 216407-20000 Pimento Cheese Dip 226481-60000 Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno Dip 236293-70000 Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip 236294-70000 Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip 236295-70000 Deli Jarlsberg Dip 237462-40000 Jarlesberg Dip 247199-00000 Deli Jarlesburg Cheese Dip 286292-70000 Deli Applewood Cheddar Dip 28462-20000 Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese Spread 295095-50000 Deli Southwest Cheese Spread 295408-50000 Deli Ranch Cheese Spread 295409-50000

All dips were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6.

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and Kroger issued this recall.

Customers who have purchased the above dips should not eat them, but rather, should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Any other questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at 1-800-576-4377, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.