Plan to relocate Roanoke’s bus station hits major roadblock

ROANOKE, Va. – The plan to relocate Roanoke’s bus station and redevelop the lot it would leave behind just hit a major roadblock.

The Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals denied a special exception permit for the project during its meeting on Wednesday.

The permit is needed to build the new bus station in the parking lot across from the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The museum, some area businesses and residents have fought the plan since day one.

Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea told 10 News the city is disappointed and is looking at other options.