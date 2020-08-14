Amazement Square launches programs to support virtual learning families

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As school districts announce their reopening plans, Amazement Square in Lynchburg is supporting families with its new Scorpy Scholars.

Scorpy Scholars is a set of in-person learning programs. One program is experiential early learning for kids who haven’t started kindergarten. The second is school age curriculum support where kids from kindergarten to 8th grade can get help with their virtual assignments.

Students will also have engaging art, history and STEM enrichment.

Amazement Square in Lynchburg offers Scorpy Scholars to help students with virtual learning. (WSLS 10-All rights reserved)

Amazement Square currently has a camp to help fill the childcare gap for working parents and saw families’ need for more support in the fall.

“We really wanted to support families in the area when it comes to how they’re going to manage virtual learning since most of them have never had to do it before and how we’re going to help teachers who maybe have children that are suddenly going to have to be virtual learners, " said Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and community relations.

Scorpy Scholars is Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, August 24th. Students can attend either program for three or five days a week. Each program will have small class sizes to keep students and teachers safe.

To register, click here.