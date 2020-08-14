Helping shelter pets: Local 6-year-old chooses the gift of giving for her birthday

Rocky Mount – A little girl with a heart of gold decided instead of receiving gifts for her birthday this year, she wanted to give them. She’s using her wishes for shelter pets, looking for a forever home.

Emma Stanley of Roanoke just turned 6-years-old.

She asked for donations of pet food and supplies for the Franklin County Animal Shelter in Rocky Mount.

She made the big drop-off Thursday with her mom Erin to help feed the cats and dogs waiting to be adopted.

“I don’t want pets to go hungry while they are waiting for families to come adopt them,” Emma said.

Animal Shelters like the one in Franklin County rely on donations.

“For a 6-year-old to take her birthday presents and turn that into donations for our animal shelter is just truly amazing,” said adoption specialist Katie Bittienger.

Emma picked that shelter because it’s where they got their family cat from. She said she loves animals and it made her birthday special to be able to help those in need.