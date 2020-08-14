Put your chalk art to the test at Amazement Square’s chalk festival

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Whether it’s your child at home or the child in you, Amazement Square in the Hill City is calling all sidewalk chalk artists for the sixth annual Riverfront Chalk Festival and Art Contest.

The festival is happening Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but because of the pandemic, there will be some changes to make sure everyone is still safe.

The museum decided to cut down the number of artists who can participate in and the number of outdoor activities. That doesn’t change the goal of bringing the community together to celebrate local artists and beautify Downtown Lynchburg with a simple stick of chalk.

All skill levels and ages are invited.

“Each level has a different prize with the top prize being for our advance category, which is 18 years or older, you get $500. It’s kind of a big deal we have judges from the local community that come down walk around judge all the artwork,” said Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and community relations at Amazement Square.

When the festival is over, Amazement Square will post all the winners and their work online.

If you want a discount on registration you have to register by Saturday, Aug. 15.

During the festival and art contest, the museum will have an entry fee of only $5 the entire day. Inside will be other chalk and art activities.

The hope is this festival will give people a chance to forget the times we’re in, even if it’s just for a moment.

“I think it’s just a time to come out and be in your zone for a couple of hours. Draw and celebrate art and maybe wave to your friends that you haven’t seen in a while because you’ve been quarantined, staying your physical distance,” said Kreutz.

The festival is taking place outside of Amazement Square at the Mosaic parking lot. The museum will provide the chalk but you can bring your own.

Click here to register.