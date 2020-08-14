80ºF

Local News

Tractor-trailer crash causes 2.5-mile backup on I-77S in Carroll County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic, Carroll County, Southside
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2.5-mile backup on I-77 in Carroll County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 10.

As of 12:34 p.m., the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

