Tractor-trailer crash causes 2.5-mile backup on I-77S in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2.5-mile backup on I-77 in Carroll County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 10.
As of 12:34 p.m., the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2.5-mile backup on I-77 in Carroll County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 10.
As of 12:34 p.m., the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.