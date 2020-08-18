Roanoke Valley Republicans ‘Back the Blue’ at rally in support of police

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of people gathered in Roanoke on Tuesday for a “Back the Blue” rally.

Two Republican Roanoke City Council candidates, Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller, teamed up with Virginia Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade and Congressman Ben Cline to show their support for local law enforcement.

The event was held outside SafeSide Tactical where speakers talked about the importance of supporting police officers, not defunding them.

This event comes as the General Assembly holds a special session in Richmond focusing on police reform.

“Taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens, gun control and other avenues that they want to go, those are not appropriate and I hope that we can keep it focused in the days ahead,” said Cline, the Republican representative for Virginia’s 6th District.

There was also a voter registration booth at the event.