Roanoke Valley private school students head back to class for in-person learning

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks day two and the first full day back at Roanoke Valley Christian Schools.

“It’s exciting to see all the students come on campus, of course in a different way, with a mask and some social distancing,” said Eric Gutierrez, director of recruitment and advancement.

So far, Gutierrez said things have gone well. The school is doing health screenings every morning, has new carpool drop-off and pickup procedures to ensure social distancing, is requiring masks, and is not rotating classrooms.

“A little bit different this year: we’re doing lunches in the classroom,” said Gutierrez. “Lunches are being delivered and we’re really trying to limit any cross-interaction between grade levels and classes. That way, if there is a case, we can isolate it, that population, and it won’t infect the whole school, Lord willing.”

Other private schools in the region are gearing up for five days a week of in-person instruction, including Faith Christian School and Roanoke Catholic.

At North Cross, students return to campus on September 8. Head of School Christian Proctor said they are as ready as they can be.

“It’s game time,” said Proctor.

At North Cross, face masks will be required, as well. The school will install Plexiglas dividers between desks, and teachers will rotate between classrooms, not students. Plus, all students, staff and faculty will be tested for COVID-19 before and during the school year. Proctor said a positive test is not a question of if, but when.

“We’re only part of the equation. We can do everything right here at school, but if the Roanoke community and the North Cross community -- when they’re outside school grounds -- if they don’t do the right things, then this whole thing could be for naught,” said Proctor.

Gutierrez said that reopening does come at a cost.

“The cost of coming five days means that there’s going to be some restrictions,” said Gutierrez. “We understand that we are very fortunate that we are in the minority of ones that can actually open up.”