Pearisburg police: Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide

PEARISBURG, Va. – Police in Pearisburg are investigating a murder-suicide that left a married couple dead.

Investigators said they got a 911 call just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday from a family member who went to check on the couple. When they arrived at the home on the 300 block of Orchard Drive, they found both the husband and wife dead. Police said two children were also inside at the time, but are both safe.

Pearisburg Police Chief Jackie Martin said the victims are a married couple in their 60s.

Neighbors told 10 News off-camera that they woke up to the sound of gunshots and saw police cars lining the street. They also said they did not expect this tragedy to happen because the couple seemed quiet and friendly.

Police said both victims died from single gunshot wounds. Their bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

Investigators added that they’ve never been called to the home before.

The investigation is ongoing.