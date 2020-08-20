What’s News Today: job fair, after school care

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a virtual recruitment drive today and tomorrow. Programs in the Roanoke Valley are looking to hire staff to support new and expanding academic support sites. There are positions for site and unit directors, program leads, youth development and more. The drive runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.

The Roanoke Higher Education Center will release the results today of an economic impact study. This year is the 20th anniversary for the distance learning center. It offers workforce, training and degree programs from more than ten colleges and awards nearly 700 degrees each year.

Delegate Sam Rasoul holds a “You Write the Bill” session today. It gives you a change to see how to draft, introduce and lobby for legislation in the General Assembly. Participants in the session will work on a bill regarding police brutality and demilitarization. Rasoul says he plans to sponsor this legislation.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a virtual Emerge Women’s Leadership Summit. It’s an opportunity for community, empowerment and career growth. Topics to be covered include building a professional network, navigating the modern workplace and the intergenerational office. we have a link to register on wsls dot com.

Wytheville Community College holds another round of in-person advising and registration days. You can meet with an advisor, get help with registering and financial aid. Get help from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The Danville Family YMCA starts its Aferschool Childcare program today. It’s looking different this year, providing families with an all-day option. A new partnership with Pittsylvania County enables the YMCA to use the Pittsylvania County Community Center in Chatham. This will give children a place to do virtual learning, while staying active and engaged.

Road work in Lexington could impact your commute today. Public Works will close one lane of North Main Street near Hook Lane. You’re asked to use alternate routes if possible.