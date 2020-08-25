More than 4,200 without power after severe storms roll through Lynchburg, Bedford, Campbell County

Thousands are without power across our area after severe storms rolled through Monday night.
As of 9:43 p.m., Appalachian Power reports there are:
- 2,433 customers in Campbell County without power
- 1,593 customers in Lynchburg without power
- 240 customers in Bedford without power
- 119 customers in Patrick County without power
It’s not clear yet when service will be restored to these customers.
This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.
