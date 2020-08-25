78ºF

More than 4,200 without power after severe storms roll through Lynchburg, Bedford, Campbell County

Not clear yet when service will be restored

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Weather, Power Outages
Thousands are without power across our area after severe storms rolled through Monday night.
As of 9:43 p.m., Appalachian Power reports there are:

  • 2,433 customers in Campbell County without power
  • 1,593 customers in Lynchburg without power
  • 240 customers in Bedford without power
  • 119 customers in Patrick County without power

It’s not clear yet when service will be restored to these customers.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.

