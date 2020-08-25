More than 4,200 without power after severe storms roll through Lynchburg, Bedford, Campbell County

Thousands are without power across our area after severe storms rolled through Monday night.

As of 9:43 p.m., Appalachian Power reports there are:

2,433 customers in Campbell County without power

1,593 customers in Lynchburg without power

240 customers in Bedford without power

119 customers in Patrick County without power

It’s not clear yet when service will be restored to these customers.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.

