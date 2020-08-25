Radford University leaders mandate 10-person limit on gatherings

RADFORD, Va. – Gatherings of more than ten people are now banned on Radford University’s campus.

In a letter to students released Tuesday, university leaders said the gathering limitation is effective immediately for the main campus.

The limitation was put in place after university leaders and the Virginia Department of Health attributed “an overwhelming majority” of the positive cases among students to two unrecognized fraternity parties and one other large gathering. All three gatherings happened off campus, they said.

University leaders said they will be monitoring compliance for all main campus students in both on-campus and off-campus environments.

There are some exceptions to this limitation, including campus functions and locations, such as the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, the Bookstore, dining halls, and customer-facing, service-based offices. University leaders said these “dedicated spaces have physical distancing measures and other protocols already in place, which have been reviewed for compliance and deemed effective.”

Classroom and laboratory instruction, as well as clinical rotations and field experiences, are also not included as part of this limitation.

