Man charged with arson in connection with Roanoke fire

ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening.

Miguel Sykes, of Roanoke, intentionally set a fire in an apartment on Bennett Drive, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Police arrested Sykes at the scene. He is facing a charge of arson of an occupied dwelling. Police also served a protective order against him.

Crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. and immediately put out the fire. They found “obvious scorch burns” on a box of belongings inside the apartment, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No one was hurt or displaced as a result of the fire.