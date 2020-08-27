Roanoke County police officer helps de-escalate situation after boy attacks school bus monitor

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke police issued as statement after some people saw a young boy put into a police car on Thursday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., police responded after a 10-year-old boy with autism, attacked a school bus monitor.

The incident happened while the bus was at the intersection of Gars Mill and Pinevale roads, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

When the boy boarded the bus, he was asked to wear a mask, but refused.

Police said the bus driver gave him one, but the boy removed it.

When the boy was asked to sit in the back of the bus, he became aggressive and police said he attacked the school bus monitor; however the monitor was not hurt.

The boy’s guardian, as well as the school’s principal was notified.

One of the police officers who responded to the scene was able to talk with the boy, help him understand what was happening and calmed him down, according to police.

The officer then drove the boy to school in the front seat of the patrol car, and walked him inside to the principal.

The police department said that no charges will be filed in this case.