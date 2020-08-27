Roanoke delegate Sam Rasoul considering a run for lieutenant governor

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s possible that Virginia’s next lieutenant governor could be living in Roanoke.

Del. Sam Rasoul said he is considering running to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Currently, the Democratic delegate represents Virginia’s 11th district, which covers part of the city of Roanoke.

Rasoul provided this statement to 10 News:

“2020 has thrown everything at us. As we heal in 2021, I believe we can be bold in our convictions without tearing each other down. We can root for our teams and love the game. Over the next few weeks, I will decide whether a bid for Lieutenant Governor is the right decision for my family and Virginia.” Del. Sam Rasoul

So far, Democrat Del. Hayla Ayala, who represents Virginia’s 51st district, and Paul Goldman, a former chairman of Virginia’s Democratic Party, have announced their candidacy.