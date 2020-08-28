Lynchburg city manager surprised with parade retirement party

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s city manager received a well-deserved goodbye after 15 years of service.

Bonnie Svcerk is retiring and on Friday, Lynchburg city staff, including police officers, firefighters and others surprised her with a retirement parade at City Stadium.

“My wish had been that I could ease out of city hall. That wasn’t in the cards and this was great. If I had to do something big in public this was perfect,” said Svcerk.

Her retirement plans are to start a yarn small business, spend more time with family and be active on three community boards.