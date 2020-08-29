Roanoke family looking for answers in shooting death of 17-year-old

ROANOKE, Va – The family of a 17-year-old fatally shot in Roanoke earlier this year is asking the community for answers about what happened.

Dena Barbour said her son, Phillip Davis, better known as Na’Tee, was shot in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel in Roanoke after going to a party with some friends in the early hours of June 27 earlier this year.

“I found out that my son Phillip Davis was shot about 7:30, about a quarter to 8, the day that it happened, the morning that it happened,” said Barbour.

Davis died in the hospital after being treated for critical gunshot wounds. Since his death, his family has been searching for answers.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that, and nobody will speak up for him,” Barbour said.

Davis’s family said he had a smile and laugh that could light up a room, and he had a long life ahead of him.

“I still think he is here, his spirit, but its just different,” said Davis’s cousin Julius Harris.

The night before he died, his family spent the evening together, but of course, none of them knew it would be for the very last time.

“It’s never been the same without him, every day is a learning experience learning to be there with him not around,” said Davis’s brother Camron Saunders.

The family said someone out there knows what happened to Davis that night, and they will never stop searching for answers.

“He should be laughing amongst his family, he is only 17, you didn’t even get to graduate high school and walk across the stage and make your family proud, we had to say goodbye to you in a casket,” Davis’s cousin Monica Scott said.