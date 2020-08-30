Author of new book on Texas Tavern history holds book signing

ROANOKE, Va. – A new book is giving an inside look at the Texas Tavern restaurant in Roanoke live never before.

“The Four Generations of the Millionaires Club” features the story of the iconic restaurant and the Bullington family who has owned and operated it since 1930.

Dozens of people came out Sunday for a personalized signing with the writer, Shari Dragovich.

Current owner Matt Bullington says Dragovich captured the history and feel of the restaurant perfectly.

If you would like to purchase a copy of the book, you can head to the publisher’s website.