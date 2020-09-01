Local schools implement African American history class launched by Gov. Northam, VDOE

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – 16 schools across the commonwealth, including some here at home, are offering a new African American history class this school year.

Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Education recently launched the new course to ensure that all students will have a better understanding of African American history from the past to present.

Amherst County High is one of the schools doing this.

School officials said they’ve always offered it as a partial credit elective, but this changes now that the Virginia Department of Education is involved.

“Credit is going change with this because it’s a year-long course and we’re doing blocks now. We’ll finish up for a semester that will be a years worth. So, students will get a full credit for it,” said Craig Maddox, K-12 Social Studies Supervisor.

Franklin and Alleghany counties, as well as Covington, are other area schools who are offering the new class in person and online.