Nearly 30 children from Southwest, Central Virginia are currently missing

ROANOKE, Va. – There are nearly 30 children who are missing from our area, some of them for as long as two years and one 7-year-old girl missing for 11 years.
Among them is Arieanna Day, the only child listed as “endangered.” She has been missing since 2018, and her father admitted to burying her after she was picked up from her mother’s house barely alive, according to prosecutors.
For nine of the children, no image was available.
Below is a list of the 29 missing children broken down by locality:
Amherst County
- Demonja Davis
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 16
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 165 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 6, 2020
Bedford County
- Wendy Yamileth Lopez Lainez
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 15, 2018
- Isabella Miller-Jenkins
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 7
- Height: 4′
- Weight: 70 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Blue
- Missing since: Sept. 1, 2009
Botetourt County
- Heather Renea Hodge
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Hazel
- Missing since: Aug. 15, 2020
Campbell County
- Logan Corey Fielder
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 16
- Height: 5′9″
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Blue
- Missing since: June 18, 2020
- Samia Hallemah Barley
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 5, 2020
Franklin County
- Savannah Nichole Marshall
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: June 26, 2020
Henry County
- Blanca Elena Ramirez
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′2″
- Weight: 130 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 9, 2020
- Nyjada Unique Simmons
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′5″
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: April 3, 2020
- Peyleigh Reese Willis
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 16
- Height: 5′5″
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Blue
- Missing since: Aug. 21, 2020
Lynchburg
- Shimir Ivry Dillard
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′5″
- Weight: 125 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: June 29, 2019
- Alyssa June Hobson-Henderson
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′5″
- Weight: 240 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: March 6, 2020
- Shanikqa Jeanette Perry
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 6′
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 16, 2020
Montgomery County
- Eliza Maely Perez
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 16
- Height: 5′4″
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Sept. 27, 2018
Roanoke City
- Edson Dani Cac Botzoc
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′5″
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: May 26, 2019
- Malik Dashawn Carico
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 158 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 20, 2020
- Karon Reginald Copeland
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 14
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 150 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 26, 2020
- Arieanna Renee Day
- Sex: Arieanna Renee Day
- Age when reported missing: 3 months
- Height: 2′
- Weight: 14 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Sept. 11, 2018
- Mariela Figueroa
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 4′10″
- Weight: 100 pounds
- Hair: Red
- Eyes: Black
- Missing since: May 1, 2020
- Nijah Amerria Marie Salisbury
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′2″
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Red
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Feb. 4, 2020
- Kaili Marie Toombs
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′8″
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: May 2, 2020
- Ari Kiah Trevelle
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 5′9″
- Weight: 220 pounds
- Hair: N/A
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: Aug. 28, 2020
- Nehemiah Thomas Walker Jr.
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 4′7″
- Weight: 100 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: April 25, 2020
Roanoke County
- Dominek Lashaun Walker
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 14
- Height: 5′9″
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: April 25, 2020
Salem
- Shanazja Nayteona Sanders
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 15
- Height: 6′2″
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: April 25, 2020
Wythe County
- Jeffrey Alexander Bartlett
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′7″
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Hazel
- Missing since: July 26, 2020
- Kayla Lynn Miller
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′7″
- Weight: 130 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: March 12, 2020
- Daniel Henry Thompson II
- Sex: Male
- Age when reported missing: 17
- Height: 5′9″
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: July 26, 2020
- Courtney Paige Walker
- Sex: Female
- Age when reported missing: 16
- Height: 5′4″
- Weight: 125 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Missing since: May 28, 2020