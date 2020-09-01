Nearly 30 children from Southwest, Central Virginia are currently missing

ROANOKE, Va. – There are nearly 30 children who are missing from our area, some of them for as long as two years and one 7-year-old girl missing for 11 years.

Among them is Arieanna Day, the only child listed as “endangered.” She has been missing since 2018, and her father admitted to burying her after she was picked up from her mother’s house barely alive, according to prosecutors.

For nine of the children, no image was available.

Below is a list of the 29 missing children broken down by locality:

Amherst County

Demonja Davis Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 16 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 165 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 6, 2020



Bedford County

Wendy Yamileth Lopez Lainez Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 17 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 120 pounds Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 15, 2018

Isabella Miller-Jenkins Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 7 Height: 4′ Weight: 70 pounds Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Missing since: Sept. 1, 2009



Botetourt County

Heather Renea Hodge Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 17 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 215 pounds Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Missing since: Aug. 15, 2020



Campbell County

Logan Corey Fielder Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 16 Height: 5′9″ Weight: 215 pounds Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Missing since: June 18, 2020

Samia Hallemah Barley Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 120 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 5, 2020



Franklin County

Savannah Nichole Marshall Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 170 pounds Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Missing since: June 26, 2020



Henry County

Blanca Elena Ramirez Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 17 Height: 5′2″ Weight: 130 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 9, 2020

Nyjada Unique Simmons Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′5″ Weight: 120 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: April 3, 2020

Peyleigh Reese Willis Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 16 Height: 5′5″ Weight: 140 pounds Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Missing since: Aug. 21, 2020



Lynchburg

Shimir Ivry Dillard Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′5″ Weight: 125 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: June 29, 2019

Alyssa June Hobson-Henderson Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 17 Height: 5′5″ Weight: 240 pounds Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Missing since: March 6, 2020

Shanikqa Jeanette Perry Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 17 Height: 6′ Weight: 170 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 16, 2020



Montgomery County

Eliza Maely Perez Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 16 Height: 5′4″ Weight: 120 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Sept. 27, 2018



Roanoke City

Edson Dani Cac Botzoc Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′5″ Weight: 140 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: May 26, 2019

Malik Dashawn Carico Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 158 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 20, 2020

Karon Reginald Copeland Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 14 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 150 pounds Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 26, 2020

Arieanna Renee Day Sex: Arieanna Renee Day Age when reported missing: 3 months Height: 2′ Weight: 14 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: Sept. 11, 2018

Mariela Figueroa Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 4′10″ Weight: 100 pounds Hair: Red Eyes: Black Missing since: May 1, 2020

Nijah Amerria Marie Salisbury Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′2″ Weight: 120 pounds Hair: Red Eyes: Brown Missing since: Feb. 4, 2020

Kaili Marie Toombs Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 17 Height: 5′8″ Weight: 120 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: May 2, 2020

Ari Kiah Trevelle Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 5′9″ Weight: 220 pounds Hair: N/A Eyes: Brown Missing since: Aug. 28, 2020

Nehemiah Thomas Walker Jr. Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 4′7″ Weight: 100 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: April 25, 2020



Roanoke County

Dominek Lashaun Walker Sex: Male Age when reported missing: 14 Height: 5′9″ Weight: 215 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: April 25, 2020



Salem

Shanazja Nayteona Sanders Sex: Female Age when reported missing: 15 Height: 6′2″ Weight: 200 pounds Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Missing since: April 25, 2020



Wythe County