Tailgating prohibited in Blacksburg, at Virginia Tech for fall season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thanks to coronavirus, fans won’t be able to cheer on the Hokies from a tailgate in Blacksburg this season.

The university is asking fans to “homegate” with family members or a small group of friends and safely watch the game.

“Football weekends and tailgate gatherings are cherished traditions for Virginia Tech and our community,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “I appreciate the input and support of athletic director Whit Babcock and community leaders as we came to this difficult conclusion. Though it is disappointing for all of us as we look forward to fall football, protecting public health remains our primary goal, and the foundation of the decisions we make.”

According to a statement, the university and the town will monitor parking lots and other tailgating spots on game days.

“Game days are special to our community, too, and we look forward to the time when we can come together again and enjoy Hokie football together. However, the pandemic requires us to make different, difficult decisions to preserve public health.”